Trevor Noah Uses Oral Sex Analogy To Riff On Trump's White Supremacist Dodge

Trevor Noah expressed disgust Wednesday toward President Donald Trump for not directly denouncing white supremacist groups during the first presidential debate. (Watch Noah’s comments below.)

But one moment from the now infamous exchange really got “The Daily Show” host going.

When Trump asked debate moderator Chris Wallace and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to name one white supremacist group for him to condemn, Biden suggested the neo-fascist Proud Boys.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” Trump said. The violent hate group interpreted the message as a call to readiness.

“Telling white supremacists to stand down and telling them to stand by are not the same thing,” Noah said. “That one little word makes a huge difference, like the difference between a blowout and a blowjob. Do not ask for the wrong one at Supercuts.”