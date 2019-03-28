Trevor Noah Tries To Explain Britain's Botched Brexit Using Every U.K. Accent

Confused about Brexit? Who isn’t!

Luckily, “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is here to help make sense of it... sort of.

“Brexit,” he said on Thursday. “It’s how people in the U.K. say, ‘We’re fucking screwed.’”

As Noah pointed out, nearly three years after the nation voted to leave the European Union, they still haven’t actually figured out how to do it.

“Brexit is the world’s biggest Escape the Room,” he said. “That’s all this is.”

Then, he launched into an array of British accents fighting over how to leave the room... complete with a John Oliver impression.