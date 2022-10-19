‘Holy Sh*t’: Trevor Noah Stunned Into Silence By ‘Intense’ New Campaign Ad

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah took a look at some of the latest political campaign ads, including one that left him speechless.

It was a new spot from Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) that features the cops coming for a woman who once had an abortion. Noah described it as “one of the most hardcore campaign ads you’ve ever seen.”

Check it out:

MAGA Republicans want women arrested for having an abortion. This is what that looks like. #LockHerUp pic.twitter.com/YUD0swW8DE — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) October 18, 2022

Noah was silent for about 6 seconds after the spot ended before finally letting loose with a “holy shit.” And that wasn’t the only ad that surprised him.