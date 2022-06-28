Trevor Noah Cooks Up Way To Make 'Justice QAnon' Care A Little More About People

Thomas was among the five conservative justices to overturn Roe v. Wade last week, ending constitutional protections for abortions. In a concurring opinion , the 74-year-old suggested cases that legalized gay sex, same-sex marriage and birth control should also be reconsidered.

“By the way, the one ruling Clarence Thomas doesn’t want to overturn and all the others that he mentioned is the right to interracial marriage. Yeah. Which is a coincidence because he happens to be in an interracial marriage,” Noah noted. “Yeah, I guess apparently if something affects Clarence Thomas personally he’s okay with it. Makes me think if we could just somehow get him impregnated by like, a gay man, all of our problems would be solved.”