Trevor Noah Roasts CNN For Overusing Breaking News Alerts: 'Boy Who Cried Wolf'

Trevor Noah poked fun at CNN on Tuesday for overusing its breaking news banner after its new leader directed staffers to cut back on the practice.

“For years, CNN has been notorious for overhyping every story like it’s the zombie apocalypse,” “The Daily Show” host said. “It’s like, ‘BREAKING NEWS: The midterm elections are now six months away!’”

Advertisement

“And not surprisingly, this approach has started to backfire, as viewers have learned to tune it out. Like the boy who cried wolf. Or in this case, the Wolf who cried wolf,” Noah added, as an image of veteran CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer appeared on screen.

Chris Licht, the new chairman of CNN, recently told employees that moving forward, the breaking news banner would be reserved only for major news, according to The New York Times. CNN updated its standards guide to state that a story must qualify as “‘Stop what you are doing and watch’ news” to secure the “Breaking News” label.