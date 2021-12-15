Trevor Noah Points Out Difference Between Fox News And CNN Text Controversies

Trevor Noah observed Tuesday that both Fox News and CNN have recently been the subject of controversy after employees’ private text exchanges were made public.

“It’s crazy that CNN fired Chris Cuomo because he was caught giving secret advice to a politician, his brother,” Noah said on “The Daily Show.” “But now it turns out that basically everyone at Fox News was giving secret advice to President Trump and his people.”

“But I mean, that’s what makes it OK, yeah?” he added. “Like, if one person at your network has no integrity, that’s a problem. But if nobody has integrity, that’s a company policy.”

Cuomo’s tenure at CNN was terminated earlier this month after text exchanges revealed he was heavily involved in advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in his defense against numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

At Fox News, hosts Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and Brian Kilmeade made headlines this week after the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot revealed they had each contacted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that day asking him to call on Trump to stop his supporters as they lay siege to the Capitol. The tone of the texts was vastly different from their on-air portrayal of the riot that day and since, and Fox News barely covered the story of the text messages , which dominated coverage on other networks Monday night.

