Trevor Noah's Attempt To Imitate Italy's Balcony Singers In New York Goes Awry

Trevor Noah, inspired by the way some Italians have taken to their balconies to sing during the coronavirus lockdown in their country, tried to do the same in New York City.

But “The Daily Show” host received a rude response in the set-up comedy bit released online earlier this week. “Shut the fuck up,” someone screamed at Noah after he sang the opening lines of “A Whole New World” from “Aladdin.”

Check out the clip here:

Noah’s late-night talk show was suspended amid concerns about the spread of the virus last week.

In lieu of full broadcasts, he has now taken to releasing shorter clips on YouTube in a bid to alleviate viewers’ anxiety about the pandemic which has now sickened almost 200,000 people worldwide.

Fellow late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are doing the same.

Noah released this “Quarantine Dispatch” on Monday:

And on Tuesday, he highlighted his cleaning routine with this parody segment: