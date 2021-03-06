Trevor Noah’s Hair Grows Before Your Very Eyes In Lockdown Anniversary Time-Lapse

It’s been one year since the coronavirus pandemic upended production and forced Trevor Noah out of “The Daily Show” studio.
On Friday, the Comedy Central program marked Noah’s anniversary of working from home with a time-lapse showing off the growth of his hair ― and array of hoodies.
“Thanks for sticking with us through one whole year without a studio or haircuts,” the show captioned the clip.
Check out the video here:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Is it safe to see people who have gotten the coronavirus vaccine?
- What it means if your partner tests positive for COVID-19 but you don’t.
- How worried should you be about the new strains of coronavirus?
- The unexpected challenges of co-parenting during a pandemic.
- 19 things we took for granted pre-pandemic but now miss.
- Find all that and more on our coronavirus hub page.
As COVID-19 cases rise, it’s more important than ever to remain connected and informed. Join the HuffPost community today. (It’s free!)
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter