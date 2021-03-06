CORONAVIRUS

Trevor Noah’s Hair Grows Before Your Very Eyes In Lockdown Anniversary Time-Lapse

“Thanks for sticking with us through one whole year without a studio or haircuts,” the "Daily Show" captioned the clip.

It’s been one year since the coronavirus pandemic upended production and forced Trevor Noah out of “The Daily Show” studio.

On Friday, the Comedy Central program marked Noah’s anniversary of working from home with a time-lapse showing off the growth of his hair ― and array of hoodies.

“Thanks for sticking with us through one whole year without a studio or haircuts,” the show captioned the clip.

Check out the video here:

