Trevor Noah Slaps Partying Spring Breakers With Searing Reminder About Coronavirus

“The Daily Show” host rebuked the young adults who were this week filmed refusing to adhere to social distancing guidance on crowded beaches, with one declaring the virus wouldn’t stop him from partying. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has since closed the beaches , declaring “the party’s over.”

Wait. I’m sorry, what? I’m sorry, what? You’re not going to let coronavirus stop you from? Coronavirus is. You don’t need to let it, OK. Coronavirus is the Harvey Weinstein of diseases. It does not ask for consent my friend.

“Here’s the thing young people need to understand. Yes, coronavirus is most dangerous for old people but that does not mean it’s not dangerous for young people too, OK. It can still get our ass into intensive care,” added Noah, later advising: “Get your shit together young people. Coronavirus ain’t no joke.”