Trevor Noah Says The Sweetest Things About His 91-Year-Old Grandmother's Squad

Trevor Noah clearly has much love for his nonagenarian grandmother, who lives back in South Africa.
In a behind-the-scenes bit that “The Daily Show” released Monday, the comedian hailed his 91-year-old relative and her “squad of grannies” — describing them as “like a weird team of superheroes.”
Each has a specialty, said Noah — with his grandmother possessing what he could only describe as a “bulletproof” memory.
“She’s got a better memory than me, my mom, everyone,” he said. “It’s amazing to watch.”
