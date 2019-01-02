Trevor Noah Says The Sweetest Things About His 91-Year-Old Grandmother's Squad

Trevor Noah clearly has much love for his nonagenarian grandmother, who lives back in South Africa.

In a behind-the-scenes bit that “The Daily Show” released Monday, the comedian hailed his 91-year-old relative and her “squad of grannies” — describing them as “like a weird team of superheroes.”

Each has a specialty, said Noah — with his grandmother possessing what he could only describe as a “bulletproof” memory.

“She’s got a better memory than me, my mom, everyone,” he said. “It’s amazing to watch.”

