Trevor Noah Launches Spoof Coronavirus-Themed Pandemmy Awards

Categories in the Pandemmy Awards include "Best Bulls**t" and "Best Karen."

“The Daily Show” is recognizing the most “breathtaking” achievements of the coronavirus pandemic so far.

Host Trevor Noah unveiled the categories for the spoof Pandemmy Awards in a video shared online this week — from “Best Bullshit” and “Best Costume Design” to “Best Karen” and “Best Cure.”

There’s even a special honorary award for President Donald Trump.

Viewers can vote via pandemmyawards.com and the “winners” will be announced on Monday’s broadcast of the Comedy Central show.

Check out Noah’s explainer here:

And the nominees in each category here:

