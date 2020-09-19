“The Daily Show” is recognizing the most “breathtaking” achievements of the coronavirus pandemic so far.
Host Trevor Noah unveiled the categories for the spoof Pandemmy Awards in a video shared online this week — from “Best Bullshit” and “Best Costume Design” to “Best Karen” and “Best Cure.”
There’s even a special honorary award for President Donald Trump.
Viewers can vote via pandemmyawards.com and the “winners” will be announced on Monday’s broadcast of the Comedy Central show.
Check out Noah’s explainer here:
And the nominees in each category here:
A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus
- Get the latest coronavirus updates here.
- What will life be like once a coronavirus vaccine arrives?
- Everything you need to know about face masks right now.
- What should you still be disinfecting to prevent COVID-19?
- Is it possible you had coronavirus earlier this year?
- Constantly arguing with your partner about coronavirus risks? You are not alone.
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter