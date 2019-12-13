Trevor Noah Shows Training Video For Trump Kids On How Not To Rip Off Charities

Trevor Noah has created a simple guide for President Donald Trump and his children on how not to misuse charity funds.

The “Daily Show” host riffed Thursday night about the president’s settlement in a lawsuit filed by the New York State attorney general. Trump was ordered to pay $2 million to eight charities last month after he admitted to using funds raised by the Donald J. Trump Foundation to settle legal obligations of his businesses, promote his presidential bid and even purchase a portrait of himself.

According to The New York Times, as part of the settlement agreement, Trump’s children Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., who are officers of the foundation, were ordered to attend mandatory training on how to avoid similar misconduct in the future. The attorney general’s office confirmed they had completed the training.

“You might be wondering what that training would even look like,” Noah quipped. “But wonder no more, because we got our hands on the video.”

Check out Noah’s roast and his simple guide on how not to misuse charity funds.

Let’s put aside our political differences and remember that, impeached or not, Trump is an asshole 🌈 pic.twitter.com/udYd7IBI2e — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 13, 2019