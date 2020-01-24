Trevor Noah mocked President Donald Trump on “The Daily Show” on Thursday over his boast that he was considering showing up at his own impeachment trial in the Senate.

Trump said at a news conference in Davos, Switzerland, that it would be “great” to attend his trial. “I’d love to go. Wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be beautiful?” Trump said. “I’d sort of love to sit in the front row and stare in their corrupt faces. I’d love to do it.”

When a reporter asked: “So why don’t you go?” Trump said his lawyers might have a problem with it.

But Noah said he knows better.

“Trump is like that guy who always tells you what he’d do in a fight. He’s like: ’Oh, man, if I saw that guy, I’d hit him with a left, and duck, then come in and wham, pow, boom!’” said Noah. “So you gonna fight him?” Noah responds. ”‘Ooh, we’ll see. But I’m busy, I’m busy, I’m really busy,’” the Big Mouth responds.

Noah wishes Trump would attend the trial because if he’s locked up in a room for 12 hours, he wouldn’t be able to do things like decimate the nation’s clean water regulations.

