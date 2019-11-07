Trevor Noah Laughs It Up At Trump's Now-Awkward Kentucky Plea

President Donald Trump did not choose the wisest words during a Monday night rally for Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R), whose Democratic opponent declared victory over him the following day.

“You’re sending that big message to the rest of the country. It’s so important, you got to get your friends, you got to vote. Because if you lose, it sends a really bad message,” Trump told Kentucky voters Monday. “You can’t let that happen to me.”

Andy Beshear (D) claimed victory over Bevin in the close race, but Bevin refused to concede and has requested a recanvass of the votes.

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah couldn’t help but laugh Wednesday as he replayed the president’s words.

“He’s supposed to be campaigning for the governor for Kentucky, but he makes the whole election about himself,” Noah said. “He’s the kind of person who would show up at your deathbed like ‘Please don’t die, you said you’d give me a ride to the airport. Please! I don’t wanna get a taxi.’”

Check out the full segment below:

TONIGHT: Trump’s plea to Kentucky voters fails, and a middle finger kickstarts a Virginia woman's political career. pic.twitter.com/Q3GJtOV5dr — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 7, 2019