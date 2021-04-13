ENTERTAINMENT

Trevor Noah Cuts To Truth Of Cop's 'Mistake' Shooting Of Daunte Wright

"The Daily Show" host shredded the explanation that the officer mixed up her gun and her Taser.

The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah on Monday scoffed at the police explanation for the killing of another unarmed Black man. (Watch the video below.)

The police chief in a Minneapolis suburb called the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright a mistake, saying veteran Officer Kimberly Potter likely intended to use a stun gun instead of the pistol she fired at Wright. Potter can be heard yelling “Taser, Taser, Taser” in bodycam footage as she draws a weapon. Then she cries, “Holy shit, I just shot him.”

Wright, 20, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. 

“You have got to be fucking kidding me,” Noah said. “A man was killed at a traffic stop because a police officer mixed up their gun and their Taser? Is that even supposed to be a legitimate excuse? Like we’re supposed to watch that and go, ’Ah, OK, one time I used sugar instead of salt, so I can relate?”

Noah was just getting warmed up.

“I’m not saying tragic mistakes will never happen,” the host continued. “But what I am saying is that maybe if the police weren’t so quick to draw any weapon, then maybe people wouldn’t die because of a mix-up from Officer Urkel over here. And by the way, don’t you find it amazing that cops think everything is a gun except their own gun?”

“And even if it was just a mistake,” he added. “That’s not a mistake that you just forgive and walk away. ”

