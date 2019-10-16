Trevor Noah Takes NSFW Swipe At The Democratic Debate Idea He Fully Agrees With

Trevor Noah on Tuesday wholeheartedly endorsed Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) call in the Democratic debate to make drug companies pay for the rehabilitation of the people who get addicted to opioids.

“The Daily Show” host then went a step further, suggesting every industry that creates something addictive “should be responsible for making it harder to consume.”

“Like Oreos, if they’re gonna make those cookies so goddamn addictive, the least they could do is after like every fourth cookie put a mousetrap inside. Bam, slows the addiction down,” joked Noah.

He then suggested how Pornhub could prevent its users from becoming addicted to the porn website.

Check out the full clip here: