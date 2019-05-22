Trevor Noah Shows How Democrats Are Beating Trump On His Own Turf: Fox News

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah said Democratic presidential candidates are getting in President Donald Trump’s head by not only appearing on his favorite network, Fox News, but drawing praise from the audience.

Trump even attacked Fox News for hosting South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Sunday, wondering aloud “What’s going on?” with the network for putting Democrats on the air.

“Something very strange!” the president complained.

“Awwww, poor Trump,” Noah mocked. “You realize what happened here. The news network that he loves the most flirted with a younger, hotter candidate and he’s clearly shook.”

It’s not just Buttigieg, who received a standing ovation at the end of his town hall on Sunday night and caused host Chris Wallace to let out a “wow,” that’s bugging Trump. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, also seeking the Democratic nomination, appeared on the network and earned praise from the town hall audience.

When the Fox News hosts asked the audience who would want to switch to the Sanders-backed “Medicare for all” system of government-run healthcare, most of the hands in the audience went up and the crowd cheered.

“Wow! That had to be a shocking thing for Fox News viewers to watch,” Noah said. “Turning on their TVs and seeing a crowd cheering for a socialist plan for Medicare for all? In fact, that’s probably what killed your grandpa.”

Noah compared it to buying a movie ticket to see “Paddington” and walking into “50 Shades of Grey” instead:

He also took on Housing and Urban Development secretary Ben Carson’s “Oreo” flub:

Good day for Nabisco, bad day for Ben Carson. pic.twitter.com/lJmsl7QyAb — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) May 21, 2019