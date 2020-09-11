Trevor Noah Dismantles Fox News' Defense Of Trump Downplaying Coronavirus

“The problem with Trump’s admission to Bob Woodward isn’t the fact that he tried to keep people calm, okay? It’s the ‘downplaying the virus’ part,” he said. “As crazy as it may seem, lots of people in America actually believe the things that President Trump says. So when Trump comes out and declares that the deep state made up corona to ruin his birthday, they listen.”

As for Gutfeld’s “doctors don’t panic” point, he noted, “They do get it checked out because it might be serious. They don’t tell you that, ‘You’ve got a spot on your X-ray, but don’t worry.’” And they don’t, as Noah added, aping words Trump once spoke, say, “One day it’s gonna disappear just like a miracle.”

Check out the rest of the clip for Noah’s assessment of Fox host Tucker Carlson trying to blame Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) for Trump’s troubles: