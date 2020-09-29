Trevor Noah Drops Scathing Theory On Why Melania Can’t Dump Trump

It all makes sense now.

Trevor Noah said the explosive New York Times report detailing President Donald Trump’s massive $421 million in debt ― most of which is coming due over the next four years ― was the “Rosetta Stone” that explains everything else.

“Trump doesn’t actually want to be president. He just really needs that Secret Service protection,” “The Daily Show” host said. “Shit, if I had $400 million in loans coming due, I’d also be trying to cancel the election.”

And the debt explains why first lady Melania Trump hasn’t left the president.

“If she divorces him, she gets half of the $400 million in debt,” Noah cracked.

Noah also noted that Trump was rooting for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to win the Democratic presidential nomination instead of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“He wanted [Sanders] to win so that the government would bail him out,” Noah said, adding: “It even explains why Trump has been destroying the post office. Good luck collecting your money when you can’t mail him a bill.”

Check out the full segment below:

