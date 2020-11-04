ENTERTAINMENT

Trevor Noah Names The Law That Just Has To Be Enacted If Donald Trump Wins Again

"We can’t go through another four years sober," said "The Daily Show" host.

Trevor Noah already has a policy proposal prepared should President Donald Trump win the 2020 election.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah noted how New Jersey had voted to legalize marijuana and suggested that “if Trump wins again, all drugs should just become legal.”

“Everything should just be legalized. We can’t go through another four years sober. I need heroin gummies at least,” joked the comedian. 

Check out the hourlong Election Day special here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump 2020 Election Entertainment Trevor Noah The Daily Show