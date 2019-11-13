Trevor Noah Shreds Trump Officials Who 'Profit Off The Chaos'

Trevor Noah is done with ex- and current White House officials, and others, who are writing books about President Donald Trump’s administration.

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” Noah admitted the explosion of Trump-themed books in recent years had caught him off guard. “Who could have ever predicted so many books would exist, thanks to a president who can’t read?” he quipped.

“The truth is whether it’s Anonymous, Nikki Haley or John Bolton, beneath it all, these books are trying to do the same thing, profit off the chaos,” Noah added, eliciting applause from the audience.

“Because these books don’t help the country, they just trade on rumors and innuendo to make the authors’ money,” he said. “If someone has valuable information about the president, they should just tell the American people instead of holding out for a big payday.”

Noah then teased his idea to solve the problem.

And it involved, well, a book...

Check out the clip here: