Trevor Noah Has A Truly Trumpian Solution To The Amazon Fires

"The Daily Show" host thinks Trump could use his Sharpie for good.

Trevor Noah suggested on Thursday night how President Donald Trump could possibly stop the fires currently ravaging the Brazilian Amazon rainforest with his Sharpie pen.

“We need to get the president to pull out that magic sharpie of his and we need to get him to send that hurricane down from Alabama all the way to Brazil to fan out the flames,” said the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

“Come on Mr. Trump, use your power for good,” he added. “Do it now Donald. Do it now.”

Check out the video here:

