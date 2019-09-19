Trevor Noah offered a rare sliver of praise for Donald Trump on Wednesday when “The Daily Show” host acknowledged something about the president he values.
“You know, if there’s one thing I appreciate about Donald Trump, it’s that despite raving like a madman on Twitter, he’s actually quite reluctant when it comes to actual war,” said Noah during a segment centered on possible U.S. military action against Iran.
“Which, when you think about it, is everyone on Twitter,” he added.
Check out the segment here:
