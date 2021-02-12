Trevor Noah Perfectly Connects The Clues Of Donald Trump's 'Obvious' Guilt

Trevor Noah marked the final argument of the House managers’ impeachment case against Donald Trump Thursday with his own closing statement. And he got some help from a children’s television legend. (Watch the video below.)

“The Daily Show” host showed footage of Capitol rioters declaring they were following the former president’s orders. He then laid out the logical case for Trump’s guilt of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

“These videos make it pretty obvious that Trump incited the rioters,” Noah said. “They were wearing Trump hats, carrying Trump flags, and they all just watched Trump speak. And they were chanting ‘fight for Trump!’ Even that dog from ‘Blue’s Clues’ is like, ‘I need a challenge here, guys. We all know what this is, right?’”