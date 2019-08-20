“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ” poked fun at the way President Donald Trump often struggles to explain things with a 21-minute montage it shared online Monday.

The “Donsplaining” supercut features clips from the Comedy Central program in which host Noah dissects Trump’s gaffes on issues varying from the law, the grounding of airplanes, windmills, 5G and his vow to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.