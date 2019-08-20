COMEDY

Trevor Noah Has An Excruciating Reminder Of How Donald Trump Explains Things

The 21-minute lowlights reel features some of Trump's wildest gaffes.

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” poked fun at the way President Donald Trump often struggles to explain things with a 21-minute montage it shared online Monday.

The “Donsplaining” supercut features clips from the Comedy Central program in which host Noah dissects Trump’s gaffes on issues varying from the law, the grounding of airplanes, windmills, 5G and his vow to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Check out the montage here:

