Trevor Noah Reveals The 1 Thing We Never Discuss About Trump

Over the past year, Americans have gotten a skewed picture of President Donald Trump, Trevor Noah said.

“This year we spent so much time on Trump’s evilness that we didn’t really get to enjoy one of his most important characteristics, and that is the dude is super weird,” “The Daily Show” host said on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

“The president is a weird dude,” he added. “We just never talk about it because it all happens under the evil.”