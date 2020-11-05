Trevor Noah on Wednesday accused President Donald Trump of reaching a new level of stupidity “that I did not expect” with his premature declaration of victory in the 2020 election.

“Sometimes it feels like Trump is an actual toddler,” said “The Daily Show” host.

Noah asked viewers to “take a moment to admit” that Trump’s demand that states stop counting votes while he is in the lead is “insane.”

“This is a textbook authoritarian move, which is impressive coming from a guy who’s never read a textbook,” the comedian cracked.

“For a guy who hates ‘shithole’ countries, Trump really likes to jack their style,” Noah added. “I never thought I’d see the day when someone yelling at me to ‘go back to Africa’ sounded more like a concern for my rights than a threat.”

Check out the video he

Calling all HuffPost superfans! Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter Join HuffPost