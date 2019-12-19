Trevor Noah Has A Funny Theory About The GOP's Bonkers Impeachment Attacks

Trevor Noah on Wednesday poked fun at the bizarre way some Republican lawmakers attempted to argue against the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump over the Ukraine scandal.

“The Daily Show” host noted how Reps. Mike Kelly (R-Pa.) and Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.) had, ahead of the House vote, respectively likened the impeachment of Trump to Pearl Harbor and the trial of Jesus.

Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) even asked for a moment of silence for those who voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

“Did they just Google ‘bad things’ and then click I’m feeling lucky?” asked Noah.

“First of all, people actually died at Pearl Harbor, no one’s dying here,” he continued. “OK, and secondly, Jesus was tortured and then nailed to the cross, that is way worse than what is happening to Trump.”

Check out the clip here: