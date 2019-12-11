“The Daily Show” host first explained why he was “actually proud” of the president. “He’s getting impeached, but I didn’t think he’d make it three years. I’m not going to lie,” Noah quipped.

He then broke down why he believed Democrats are “showing a lot of restraint” with releasing only two articles (abuse of power and obstruction of Congress) because, per Noah, Trump has “done enough crazy shit to merit 2,000.”

Such as “obstruction of justice in the Mueller report, using the presidency to enrich his businesses, the porn star payoffs, flag molestation, the time he looked directly into an eclipse and of course, having Don. Jr.,” joked Noah. “I mean, that’s impeachment on its own.”

“So, the good news for Trump is that he’s only facing two charges,” he continued. “Although in a way, that’s also kind of sad for him. Because Nixon had three articles brought against him, Bill Clinton had four and Andrew Johnson had 11, which means Trump will have the smallest impeachment of all time.”

“You know that’s going to make him insecure,” Noah added, before jumping into character as the president to imagine Trump’s defense.

Check out the clip here: