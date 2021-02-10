Trevor Noah Nails The Big Difference Between Trump’s First And Second Impeachments

Trevor Noah channeled his inner action movie star on Tuesday to compare the first and second impeachments of former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s second impeachment for inciting the U.S. Capitol insurrection had turned things “up to 11,” quipped “The Daily Show” host.

“The original impeachment was like, ‘Listen to this diplomat describe a phone call as you ponder the meaning of ‘quid pro quo,’” Noah recalled of Trump’s censure for Ukraine misconduct.

“But this impeachment is like ’Michael Bay presents ‘Impeachment 2: We’re Storming The Capitol,’” he said, mimicking gunfire and bombs exploding.

Watch Noah’s monologue here: