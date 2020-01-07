ENTERTAINMENT

Trevor Noah Turns Donald Trump’s 2011 Rant About Obama And Iran Against Him

"The Daily Show" host used old footage of Trump to explain the current escalation in tensions with Iran.

Trevor Noah on Monday attempted to answer the question that is currently on the lips of many Americans.

Namely, why did President Donald Trump just dramatically escalate tensions between the U.S. and Iran with the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani?

“The Daily Show” host aired video of Trump, in November 2011, claiming then-President Barack Obama would attack Iran to boost his chances in the 2012 election.

Trump also repeated the claim on Twitter multiple times.

“Isn’t it pathetic?” Trump says in the old clip.

“He’s right,” said Noah. “It definitely is.”

Check out Noah’s full take on U.S. tensions with Iran here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Barack Obama Iran Trevor Noah
CONVERSATIONS