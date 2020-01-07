Trevor Noah on Monday attempted to answer the question that is currently on the lips of many Americans.

Namely, why did President Donald Trump just dramatically escalate tensions between the U.S. and Iran with the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani?

“The Daily Show” host aired video of Trump, in November 2011, claiming then-President Barack Obama would attack Iran to boost his chances in the 2012 election.

Trump also repeated the claim on Twitter multiple times.

“Isn’t it pathetic?” Trump says in the old clip.

“He’s right,” said Noah. “It definitely is.”

Check out Noah’s full take on U.S. tensions with Iran here: