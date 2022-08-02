Trevor Noah Spots The ‘Serial Killer’ Law Trump’s Now Using To His Advantage

Trevor Noah said former President Donald Trump has somehow managed to turn the death of ex-wife Ivana Trump into a tax scam.

Trump’s first wife, who died in July after a fall at the age of 73, was laid to rest last week at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, which could give the property certain tax benefits.

“Wow. Wow, wow, wow, wow,” Noah said. “A lot of people say, ‘I’ll pay taxes over my dead body.’ Trump means it ― for someone else’s body.”

Advertisement

Noah also wondered how this tax break had passed in the first place.

“All this tax break does is incentivize you to be a weirdo,” Noah said. “Who came up with this? It almost feels like the law was written by a serial killer. Just like: ‘There should be a law that if you bury a body in your yard, you don’t have to pay taxes anymore.’”