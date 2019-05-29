Trevor Noah on Tuesday acknowledged the American public has “gotten used” to President Donald Trump “being friendly with dictators.”

But the host of “The Daily Show” said Trump’s taking sides with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un against Democratic 2020 hopeful Joe Biden was “on a whole different level.”

“Holy shit,” he exclaimed.

Noah then speculated what would have happened had former President Barack Obama sided with Iran over Mitt Romney, his Republican opponent in the 2012 election.

Check out the clip here: