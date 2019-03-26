Suddenly, it all made sense for Trevor Noah.

Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly found no evidence of collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

And, on Monday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show,” host Noah said it meant that he finally understood why Trump kept saying, tweeting and repeating the phrase “No collusion.”

“He was doing The Secret,” joked Noah, in reference to Rhonda Byrne’s self-help book which proposed that people can get what they want via the power of positive thinking.

“You see, you put it out in the universe and it happens for you,” Noah said.