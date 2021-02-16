Trevor Noah Shows How Trump Just Beat OJ Simpson In The Worst Possible Way

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah called out Senate Republicans for letting former President Donald Trump off the hook by failing to muster enough votes for a conviction in his second impeachment.

“Senators came up with a really amazing and bullshit excuse that even if Trump was guilty, they couldn’t do anything about it because he was already out of office,” Noah said.

The Senate voted 57-43 to convict Trump over the weekend, with seven Republicans crossing party lines in the vote. But since conviction requires a two-thirds supermajority, Trump was acquitted.

“This dude just loves losing the popular vote,” Noah cracked.

Noah also noted that Trump and those around him are taking a victory lap, bragging about the win, with son Eric Trump posting “2-0” online to show he beat two impeachments:

“Now that’s what I’m talking about: two and oh. Obama never even won a single impeachment. Shit’s embarrassing! I mean say what you want, but Trump is the acquittal GOAT. Sorry OJ, you had a good run, but Trump got acquitted twice and he’s responsible for more deaths.”

Check out his full monologue below: