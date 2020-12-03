Trevor Noah isn’t sure if Donald Trump will actually be able to pardon himself before leaving office, as the president has reportedly considered.

But “The Daily Show” host sure wants the outgoing leader of the free world to give it a go.

“It would be fun to see how he’d do it,” the comedian explained on Wednesday’s episode of his Comedy Central program.

Noah then jumped into character as Trump to imagine the president pardoning — and, of course, complimenting — himself with a mirror.

And yes, there were some definite Evil Queen in “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” vibes in the bit.

Check out the video here: