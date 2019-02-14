“Bricky the Border Wall” got the scoop on Donald Trump’s rally in El Paso, Texas, on Monday night.

Trevor Noah sent a spoof “official mascot” of Trump’s proposed southern barrier to interview supporters of the president on behalf of “The Daily Show.”

And the conversations, which Noah aired on Wednesday, often turned to conspiracy theories ― many of which are helped along by Trump himself.

“I heard when there was no wall immigrants would just swim across the Ariana Grande and be right here in El Paso,” Bricky mockingly told one set of Trump fans.