Trevor Noah Imagines What Donald Trump's Secret Mexico Trade Deal Is

President Donald Trump, whose immigration-enforcement deal with Mexico has been questioned and mocked, stoked further conversation when he tweeted Monday that a secret part of the pact would be “revealed in the not too distant future.”

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah took a hilarious stab at what the provision might be: The U.S. is annexing Mexico as the 51st state!

Noah, impersonating Trump, said: “Folks, they can’t sneak into the country if they’re already in the country. Problem solved. I did it.”

Watch the segment above.