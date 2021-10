People who sign up for former President Donald Trump’s planned social media platform Truth Social will post tweets truths.

And Trevor Noah thinks he knows what may happen.

Advertisement

“If Trump is posting ‘truths,’ knowing him, eventually he’s going to start posting ‘dares,’” Noah joked on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

“OK, I shared my truth, now I dare you to hang Mike Pence,” the comedian zinged in character as the ex-president.