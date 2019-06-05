Trevor Noah on Tuesday fact-checked President Donald Trump over his repeated claim that there were only small protests against him during his state visit to the United Kingdom.

Tens of thousands of people had reportedly braved the rain to demonstrate against Trump in London earlier in the day. But the president downplayed the numbers in a joint press conference with outgoing British Prime Minister Theresa May and on Twitter.

I kept hearing that there would be “massive” rallies against me in the UK, but it was quite the opposite. The big crowds, which the Corrupt Media hates to show, were those that gathered in support of the USA and me. They were big & enthusiastic as opposed to the organized flops! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

“Oh man, Trump is adorable,” responded Noah. “Because he doesn’t go with one excuse, he goes with all of them and you can pick which one you like best.”

The host of “The Daily Show” then imitated the president:

The people were cheering, I saw no protest, I saw a small protest, but it was a fake protest and I didn’t see it.

“Tens of thousands of people marched in the streets, which is not small,” Noah noted. “How does Trump always get this wrong? First his inauguration and now this? It’s almost like Trump is dyslexic but just for crowd sizes. And also for words.”

