Trevor Noah Reveals Why Trump Is No Longer His Dream Guest

Trevor Noah has changed his mind about interviewing President Donald Trump.

Previously, Noah had cited Trump as a dream guest on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” Speaking on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday, however, the South African comedian and political commentator said he now feels the president has gotten a little predictable.

“After watching his interviews over the last few years, I understand what’s going to happen,” he said. “I would interview him, he’s going to tell me how well he’s doing. I’ll ask him about something ― if he doesn’t know the answer, he’ll make an answer up... I know the game.”

Fortunately for Noah, he’s found a suitable replacement, and one who knows the president quite well: first lady Melania Trump.

“She’s my new dream guest,” he said. “I want to know if her ‘Be Best’ anti-bullying campaign online is, like, a long-term dig at her husband. I genuinely want to know that!”

Elsewhere in the interview, DeGeneres challenged Noah, who is single, to a game of “Would You Rather?”