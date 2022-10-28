Trevor Noah Taunts Elon Musk Over ‘Embarrassing’ Reversal After 1 Day At Twitter

Trevor Noah said Elon Musk talked big about free speech at Twitter, but that all changed the day he actually took control of the company, which he bought in a $44 billion deal.

Musk sent a message to advertisers this week, saying that despite his claims to turn the site into a platform for opposing views, “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape.”

Noah couldn’t believe the rapid reversal.

“The man has owned Twitter for one minute and already he’s like, ’Free speech is great, but you know what else is great? Money!’” Noah said. “Honestly, it’s embarrassing.”

Then, Noah launched into an “embarrassing” moment of his own.