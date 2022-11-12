Trevor Noah Sums Up Elon Musk's Twitter Problems With Perfect Sports Analogy

Trevor Noah likened Elon Musk and his fraught takeover of Twitter to a sports fan screaming at players on the TV screen, thinking they know best.

In between-the-scenes footage filmed for “The Daily Show” this week, Noah admitted he’d recently caught himself yelling at a Liverpool soccer player who’d failed to spot a pass.

Advertisement

Noah said he suddenly realized: “He doesn’t have your angle Trevor, he can’t see it.” The experience is very different for fans and players who are out on the field, he noted.

“The same thing happened here. Elon was just using Twitter and he was like, ‘Just do this,’ and now he’s in it, and he’s like, ‘Arrrrghhhh,’” Noah cracked.