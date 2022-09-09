Trevor Noah Taunts Eric Trump With 1 Reason Why He Hasn't Been Arrested

Trevor Noah has revealed some “shocking news”: Another associate of former President Donald Trump has been arrested.

Trump’s ex-chief strategist Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged fraud scheme that involved taking money from donors who were told their funds would support construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He was charged by New York state prosecutors after being pardoned by Trump on federal charges in 2020.

“It’s like, how many more are left? Seems like everyone around Trump has been put in cuffs,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” Thursday. “His CFO, his lawyer, his campaign manager, his other campaign manager, his campaign manager after that, his deputy campaign manager, his fundraisers, his advisers, basically every single person Donald Trump has ever met has gone to prison.”

“And I know what you’re saying,” Noah added. ”‘Trevor, Eric has never been to prison?’ Yeah, that’s because he’s never met him, you dumb ass.”