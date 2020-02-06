Trevor Noah on Wednesday broke down why Republicans have “no business complaining about breaches of decorum” after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) tore up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

“Their dude is literally the king of that shit. He puts the dick in decorum,” said “The Daily Show” host of the president.

Noah noted it was “kinda funny that Republicans were so upset with Nancy’s lack of decorum,” given how Trump used the same address to bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom on right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh, who the previous day announced he’d been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

“A man who, to put it mildly, is not known for being best,” said Noah, who then showed a supercut of some of Limbaugh’s offensive comments.

