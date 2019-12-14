'The Daily Show' Hits Fox News With 'Bombshell' Supercut Of Its Sexist Segments

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Friday marked the release of the new movie “Bombshell” ― about Fox News’ sexual misconduct scandal ― with a montage of the widely watched conservative network’s misogynistic segments.

“Love this ‘Bombshell’ trailer, oh wait...” the Comedy Central program captioned its supercut, here:

Nicole Kidman stars as Gretchen Carlson, Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, Margot Robbie as a fictional composite character and John Lithgow as Roger Ailes in the film that focuses on the experiences of several women who worked at Fox News when the late Ailes was at the helm.

Ailes left the network in 2016 after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. He died in May 2017, aged 77.

