In his four-page summary of the Mueller report, Attorney General William Barr said the probe found no evidence of collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.

Noah then played clips of the Fox News hosts reacting to the news, demanding that the people who pushed for the investigation be “punished” and accusing them of being “deeply unpatriotic.” In one clip, Hannity even claimed he would “hold every liar, every propagandist, every conspiracy theorist accountable.”

Noah fired back:

“Whoa, whoa, Sean Hannity, pump the brakes. If you got rid of all the conspiracy theorists, propagandists and liars, Fox News would just be a bunch of empty couches and a sexual-harassment settlement. Slow down, buddy, slow down!”

“I’m not saying nobody on the left got the collusion thing wrong,” he said. “But these people ― these people ― don’t get to say shit about conspiracy theories and political lies. These people? No. Just no.”

Then Noah recapped some of the worst conspiracy theories and lies that were promoted by the hosts.