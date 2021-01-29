Trevor Noah Channels Margot Robbie In A Bubble Bath To Explain GameStop Stock

Confused about the whole GameStop stock situation? Here’s Trevor Noah in a bubble bath to explain.

“The Daily Show” comedian parodied a scene from the 2015 movie “The Big Short,” in which Australian actor Margot Robbie explains the complex financial concepts that led to the U.S. housing market’s collapse:

This week, GameStop’s share price surged after small investors spurred on by Reddit users bought up the stock, crippling Wall Street investors who had bet that its price would fall.

Noah took on Robbie’s palatable format ― Aussie accent and all ― to explain the complicated situation to his viewers.

Watch below:

Margot Robbie wasn't available to explain this GameStop situation in a bathtub, so this is the best we could do. pic.twitter.com/Mw1dabmIzQ — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 28, 2021