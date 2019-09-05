'Daily Show' Correspondent Suggests New Gun Control Strategy: ‘Make Guns Gay’

“The Daily Show” correspondent Jaboukie Young-White offered an interesting new strategy on gun control Wednesday night: Make guns gay.
He cited a recent study by Penn State University that found men are less likely to recycle and perform environmentally friendly tasks due in part to concerns they might be perceived as gay.
“We just need to harness that same toxic masculinity and just direct it toward guns,” Young-White told host Trevor Noah.
Hear out his full gun control plan below:
