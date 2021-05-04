Trevor Noah Gloats About America's Herd Immunity Pratfall

America may never reach herd immunity on COVID-19, Trevor Noah reported on “The Daily Show” Monday. And that would mean the coronavirus never completely disappears.

“Honestly, in these divided times, it’s just great to see all Americans coming together to fail at something so easily achievable,” Noah said.

Still, he urged everyone: “If you can get vaccinated, but you haven’t yet, well this should be all the incentive you need.”

But what about the Brits? Americans haven’t cornered the market on wacky. Scientists across the pond allowed 5,000 fans to attend a six-hour music festival inside tents in Liverpool on Sunday, just to see how many of them might contract COVID-19.

Attendees weren’t allowed to wear masks or socially distance, just like old times. However, they were required to obtain a negative test beforehand and agree to take a second test five days later.

The government’s trial events research program plan to use the results to determine the future of similar festivals this summer, and maybe learn a thing or two about how the virus is transmitted in crowds.

“Aw yeah! A concert? That’s my kind of medical experiment,” Noah joked. ”Not Louis Pasteur and that bullshit with a dog.”

